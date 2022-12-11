Home World Russia’s losses in war with Ukraine – AA news agency reports
World

Russia's losses in war with Ukraine – AA news agency reports

by admin

AXinhua News Agency, Baku, December 9

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces released the latest list of Russian losses in the Russian-Ukrainian military conflict.

According to sources, since February 24, the Russian side has lost 93,390 people.

In addition, the Russian army lost 2,937 tanks, 5,912 armored combat vehicles, 1,926 artillery systems, 395 multiple rocket launchers, 211 air defense systems, 281 military aircraft, 264 helicopters, and 1,603 unmanned aircraft. aircraft, 592 cruise missiles, 16 ships/ships, 4,531 cars and tankers, and 164 special equipment.

