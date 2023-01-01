According to a report by the Russian Satellite News Agency, the presidential decree signed by Russian President Putin on August 25, 2022 on the expansion of the Russian armed forces came into effect on January 1. It is estimated that the establishment of the Russian armed forces will increase by 137,000 people, and the total number of active servicemen in the Russian army will exceed 1.15 million.

According to reports, the new presidential decree stipulates that the Russian armed forces will include 1,150,628 active-duty soldiers, which means that the Russian military establishment needs to increase by 137,000.

In order to implement the order, the Russian Ministry of Defense plans to allocate federal funds from the federal budget.

On December 21, 2022, Russian Defense Minister Shoigu stated at the summary meeting of the Ministry of National Defense that in order to ensure the implementation of the tasks of ensuring Russia’s security, it is recommended to gradually increase the minimum age for conscription from 18 to 21, and the upper limit for conscription to 30. .

