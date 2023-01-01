Home World Russia’s military expansion order officially came into effect on New Year’s Day
World

Russia’s military expansion order officially came into effect on New Year’s Day

by admin

According to a report by the Russian Satellite News Agency, the presidential decree signed by Russian President Putin on August 25, 2022 on the expansion of the Russian armed forces came into effect on January 1. It is estimated that the establishment of the Russian armed forces will increase by 137,000 people, and the total number of active servicemen in the Russian army will exceed 1.15 million.

According to reports, the new presidential decree stipulates that the Russian armed forces will include 1,150,628 active-duty soldiers, which means that the Russian military establishment needs to increase by 137,000.

In order to implement the order, the Russian Ministry of Defense plans to allocate federal funds from the federal budget.

On December 21, 2022, Russian Defense Minister Shoigu stated at the summary meeting of the Ministry of National Defense that in order to ensure the implementation of the tasks of ensuring Russia’s security, it is recommended to gradually increase the minimum age for conscription from 18 to 21, and the upper limit for conscription to 30. .

Source: China News Network

Original title: Russia’s military expansion order officially came into effect on New Year’s Day. It is estimated that the total number of active Russian soldiers will exceed 1.15 million

This article is transferred from: Wenzhou News Network 66wz.com

See also  U.S. and Russia hold arms talks and both sides expressed satisfaction | Strategy | Weapons

You may also like

Putin’s New Year’s message: Defending Russia is a...

Medvedev’s New Year’s message: 2023 will also be...

Canada imposes entry restrictions on travelers from China...

Jiang Feng: Interpretation of why the new foreign...

The Beijing News – Good news never stops

Brazilian President Bolsonaro goes to the United States...

Qatargate, the investigation enters phase 2 with new...

Xinhua News Agency selects top ten international news...

Usa, Ratzinger and the tragedy of pedophilia in...

Seoul: North Korea opens the year by launching...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy