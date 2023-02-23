According to AI News, on the 22nd local time, Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations Nebenzia pointed out at the emergency special session of the United Nations General Assembly on Ukraine that it is not Ukraine that is in conflict with Russia, but the United States and the West.

Nebenzia, Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations: I thought that now that the Russia-Ukraine conflict has lasted for a year, few people would doubt that it is not Ukraine that is fighting Russia, but the entire West represented by the United States, NATO, and the European Union. Because Ukraine has basically exhausted its own military capabilities after the conflict lasted for several weeks, the United States and the West not only provided weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, but also provided intelligence and coordinated missile strikes.

Nebenja emphasized that Russia has repeatedly stated that Russia is willing to seek a diplomatic solution to the conflict, but the United States and the West will not give up their idea of ​​defeating Russia. For this reason, the United States and the West have repeatedly ignored Russia’s security concerns, and do not hesitate to plunge the world into the abyss of war. (CCTV News)