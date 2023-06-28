Russia’s single successful launch of 43 satellites sets a national space record – yqqlm

Original title: Russia successfully launched 43 satellites in a single time, setting a national space record

On June 27 local time, the Russian National Aerospace Corporation announced that its team successfully launched a “Meteor-M” series hydrometeorological satellite and 42 satellites belonging to Russia and other countries with a “Soyuz-2.1b” carrier rocket that day. small satellites. The number of Russian satellites successfully launched by a single Russian rocket this time has set a record in the country’s aerospace history.

According to sources, the carrier rocket undertaking the launch mission lifted off from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Amur Oblast, Russia’s Far East. After several hours of flight, all the above-mentioned satellites were sent into predetermined orbits respectively.

The Russian National Aerospace Corporation said that the “Meteor-M” series of hydrometeorological satellites newly entered orbit, numbered “No. 2-3”, has a mass of 3,250 kilograms, and its near-polar orbit altitude is 832 kilometers. It will be used to observe the Earth’s climate, environment, natural resources and “solar geophysical” conditions in near-Earth space. At present, there are two other Russian “Meteor-M” series hydrometeorological satellites working in orbit, and their numbers are “No. 1” and “No. 2-2”. Russia plans to launch the “Meteor-M” series of hydrometeorological satellites numbered “2-4” before the end of this year.

The Russian side also reported that among the 42 small satellites that were put into orbit accompanying the above-mentioned "No. 2-3" hydrometeorological satellites, 39 belonged to Russia, and the remaining 3 belonged to Belarus, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates. The number of Russian satellites successfully launched by a single Russian rocket this time has set a record in the country's aerospace history. The Russian small satellites will respectively carry out the missions of earth remote sensing, observation of solar activities, cosmic radiation monitoring and other scientific research and technological experiments. The Russian side did not introduce the purpose of the three small satellites from other countries.

