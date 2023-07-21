Title: Russia Threatens to Attack Civilian Ships in Black Sea, Blaming Ukraine

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Time: 08:12

Moscow, Russia – In the ongoing Ukrainian war, Russia has escalated tensions by declaring any ship heading towards Ukrainian ports as a military objective. This declaration comes after Russia’s withdrawal from a crucial grain agreement, leading to the destruction of Ukrainian ports and infrastructure dedicated to agricultural exports.

Senior advisers to the Ukrainian presidency have warned that the war is showing no signs of nearing an end after 512 days. The conflict is expected to be “long and difficult,” as stated by Ukrainian officials. The situation became increasingly dire when Russia withdrew from the grain agreement, which allowed the export of more than 32 million tons of grain.

In response to this withdrawal, Russia has launched devastating attacks on Ukrainian ports and infrastructure. Most recently, the city of Odessa was targeted for the fourth consecutive night using Kalibr cruise missiles. These relentless attacks have caused widespread destruction and threaten Ukraine’s ability to export agricultural products.

In addition to these targeted attacks, Russia is conducting military exercises in the Black Sea, aimed at isolating the northwestern area and destroying ships with missiles. The crew of the ship Ivanovets from the Black Sea Fleet successfully fired anti-ship cruise missiles, leading to the destruction of a target ship in the northwestern part of the Black Sea. The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed the success of the combat exercise led by Sergei Shoigu.

Ukraine, on the other hand, has been utilizing US-supplied cluster bombs in their efforts to regain control of territories still occupied by Russia. However, the Ukrainian counteroffensive seems to be paralyzed in several sections of the front.

This escalating conflict has raised concerns internationally. The United States has accused Russia of considering attacking civilian ships in the Black Sea, potentially intending to pin the blame on Ukraine. The situation remains volatile, with both sides engaged in military activities and the prospects for peace looking increasingly bleak.

As the conflict continues, it is crucial for international organizations to intervene and seek a diplomatic solution. The ongoing war in Ukraine has claimed numerous lives and caused significant damage to infrastructure and the region’s economy. Urgent action is needed to de-escalate the tensions and find a path towards peace.

