Original title: Russia’s top scientist who developed a new crown vaccine was strangled by a belt at home

On March 2 local time, Russia’s top scientist Andrei Botikov was strangled to death with a belt in his apartment in northwest Moscow. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation said it was investigating the murder.

Botikov is a senior researcher at the Russian National Epidemiology and Microbiology Research Center, and worked as a senior scientist at the Russian National DIIvanovsky Institute of Virology. In 2020, he was awarded the Merit of the Motherland by the Russian government for developing the “Satellite V” new crown vaccine Medal, one of 18 scientists involved in vaccine research.

According to reports, the Russian National Epidemiology and Microbiology Research Center revealed that Botikov is in charge of all the work of the center’s national virus collection laboratory, “Andrei is not only a high-level expert, but also a very kind and rich man. Compassionate man, he is always ready to help.”

A 29-year-old man broke into Botikoff’s home and tried to strangle him to death, but Botikoff survived, according to media outlets that initially reported the incident. But then, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation stated that the 29-year-old man had been arrested and charged with murdering Botikov.

“According to the investigation, on March 2, 2023, in an apartment building on Rogova Street in Moscow, a 29-year-old young man strangled the 48-year-old apartment owner with a belt during a quarrel, and then fled the scene, “The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation said in a statement. According to local media reports, Botikov’s body was found with strangulation marks, as well as several stab wounds and abrasions.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation said it found the suspect who fled the scene “in the shortest possible time” and claimed he confessed to the crime during interrogation. The commission also said the suspect had already been charged with another “serious” crime.

Russian media confirmed that the suspect, named Alexei Zmanovsky, had previously served 10 years in prison for kidnapping. The incident appears to have been sparked by a money dispute between Botikov and the suspect, during which Zmanowski attacked and strangled Botikov and stole his personal belongings . One of Zmanovsky’s friends, 18-year-old Olga Duboiskaya, was waiting at the door when the incident happened, reports said.According to Red Star News Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: