Russia’s use of hypersonic missiles in Ukraine was a gamble: that’s why their downing is a US victory

May 4, 2023 for military experts is a date to mark in red on the calendar: on that day the Ukrainian Air Force announced that the air defense, using one of the Patriot supplied by the Americans, had shot down for the first time a missile ipersonico Kh-47 Kinzhallaunched by a MiG-31K from within the Russia. Confirmations in this sense have also come from US government sources, as well as very well-informed analysts. What is this hypersonic missile and why its shooting down – whether it happened one or more times (we are talking about six missiles in total) counts for little – for Westerners it represents a huge dividend and not entirely unexpected of having invested so much in the defense of theUkraine.

Putin himself provided the answer to the first question on March 1, 2018, when he announced in a speech to the parliamentary assembly “the creation of a unique high-precision hypersonic missile system in the world, the flight characteristics of which allow the missile to be brought on target in a few minutes by flying ten times faster than sound and allowing to overcome all existing anti-aircraft and anti-missile defenses and, I think, not yet operational systems, bringing nuclear warheads and conventional within a radius of over 2,000 kilometres”.

Evidently, having shot down at least one “dagger” (this means kinzhal in Russian) and having done so with one of the most important anti-missile defense systems of the West, the Patriot, cancel the unbeaten run of these missiles, which graze i 15 thousand kilometers per hour of speed and 2 thousand rangeAbove all, it has profound consequences on Putin’s own architecture for the strategic armed forces of the Russian Federation in the nearly 24 years he has been in power.

One case above all: what will become of the system Sarmatian, capable of carrying hundreds of tons of powerful nuclear warheads, including hypersonic ones, according to Putin himself “one of the most modern means of evading missile defense due to the high degree of protection from missile launchers”? It’s okay that when it reaches a speed of 20 Mach (about 28,000 kilometers per hour, 20 times the speed of sound) it is, for now, uncatchable by anyone: however, it doesn’t do it immediately, it needs travel enormous distances before exceeding the Mach 10 of a Kinzhal, but above all it is launched from the ground and, inevitably, it has to cross at least a portion of Russian territory at a speed which, at this point, we can say does not make it safe. Becomes a very risky weaponbecause in the hypothesis that it was shot down when it is still above the Russia or nearby would cause a nuclear hecatomb over large portions of the country and its population.

All this effort to produce hypersonic missiles capable of piercing any defense in order to strengthen the combat potential of the Russian armed forces and to ensure – it is Putin again speaking, in 2022 – “reliably the security of Russia from external threats” , was a reaction to the “constant and uncontrolled growth in the number of American anti-ballistic missiles, with ever-improving quality and gradually creating new missile launch areas with the aim of completely devaluing Russia’s nuclear potential by intercepting its nuclear missiles”. Just this setting is now faltering: the Kremlin did not understand in time that there was a real risk that by supplying weapons and defense systems to Ukraine, the contribution of Westerners would become not only support for an invaded country, but a real mass testing of the potential and limits of one’s means and especially those of the enemy. After all, the West sent what was good: Russia, in addition to old iron, also threw in its excellencesthus exposing them to the risk of outright test. Could it be a coincidence that, after months spent hesitating and passing only old tools to Kiev, the European chancelleries and Washington have begun to supply the well-trained and better organized Ukrainian soldiers with increasingly better pieces? The Kremlin got carried away and – on the advice of the General Surovikin – made massive use of missiles, ending up colliding with increasingly advanced defense systems. So he ended up contributing heavily to what we could safely call a unauthorized testing of Russian technology. And we are talking about a country, Russia, which before 24 February 2022 had a source of hard currency in its war industry, second only to hydrocarbons.

On closer inspection, this is what happened, during the winter, with the Iranian kamikaze drones, which after weeks of devastating Ukrainian energy infrastructure opposed only by machine gun fire, are now almost always shot down. Does this decrease the Russian nuclear threat? It is more correct to say that now Moscow knows its limits better. Who rubs his hands is there Poland that in time he had bought some Patriot systems to be placed around the Russian exclave of Kaliningradonce it became apparent, a year ago, that several interceptors MiG-31 armed with Kinzhal missiles had been moved to the naval air base of Chernyakhovsk. Stay at the window there People’s Republic of China, who thanks to the Kremlin’s mistakes understood how much prudence must be used before using a weapon whose technology has cost many investments and whose knowledge of the limits is tempting to many. That’s also why Beijing it did not provide any military aid to Moscow.