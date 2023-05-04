Home » Rwanda, at least 130 victims and 5,000 homes destroyed in the floods in the west and north
Rwanda, at least 130 victims and 5,000 homes destroyed in the floods in the west and north

Rwanda, at least 130 victims and 5,000 homes destroyed in the floods in the west and north

At least 130 victims have already been registered, 77 injured, 5,000 houses destroyed and another 2,500 damaged. It is the first toll of the floods that are engulfing the western and northern provinces of Rwanda, the East African state hit by torrential rainfall last May 3rd.

The Kigali meteorological agency warns that more rain is on the way, aggravating the emergency triggered by thunderstorms that exploded in late April. The floods that followed, writes the Associated Press, overwhelmed several homes and made the roads in the affected areas impassable, complicating the intervention of relief efforts. Among the areas most vulnerable to events are the provinces north and west of the capital, “thanks” to a hilly conformation that makes them more exposed to landslides. The authorities had asked the residents of the area to relocate, without offering financial support to the families contacted.

The Emergency Management Ministry said climate disasters killed 60 people, destroyed 1,250 homes and damaged more than 2,000 hectares of land in the country between January and April 20 alone. The bill could go up again with the latest disaster, pending a broader estimate than the one already emerged a few hours after the flood. Prime Minister Édouard Ngirente said searches are ongoing, as there are some bodies buried in the mud. “These disasters were caused by flooding and erosion, causing houses to collapse on people,” he said. Mukuralinda said landslides and floods destroyed 17 roads and 26 bridges, one hospital, two health posts and five health centers. The government has sent aid, including food, hygiene kits, sheets and kitchen utensils, which have been transported to Ngororero, Rubavu, Rutsiro and Nyabihu, the hardest hit districts of the western province.

