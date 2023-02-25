If I were to define this job as Ryan Adams, the word that would probably fit what I think the most is unnecessary. Does that make it a bad thing? No, of course. And in good? Neither. Last year, Ryan Adams He gave us three discs of his own songs (“Chris”, “FM” y “Give back”) in which, honestly, and especially in the last one, I thought I was meeting again with that artist that I had fallen in love with. A full-fledged recovery, somewhat weighed down now by these last recording steps in the form of fully versioned albums that I don’t quite understand. An artist can do whatever he wants, of course, and if he wants to re-record an entire album by one of his referents, that’s fantastic. But is it necessary to do it with albums as perfect as “Nebraska” the Bruce Springsteen o “Blood On The Tracks” of Bob Dylan? If it is already difficult to do them justice, much more is to contribute something. And Adams hasn’t, by no means.

Let’s go to what concerns us. Ryan may not be doing anything wrong, but the task he has decided to face is very complicated. Let’s remember that “Blood On The Tracks” It’s a rupture record. An album that bleeds, as its own title suggests. Hurts. And the arrangements and the interpretation of the Jacksonville man is not that they don’t hurt, but that they barely scratch. We already know that in his career, Adams hasn’t stood out for contention, but after three albums in the same year, did he need to get into these messes? No, and three times no. You just have to take the initial and very famous “Tangled Up In Blue”, aggressive in the original version and docile in Ryan’s revision. The song has no strength and the voice is excessively treated, as in all the work, which ends up boring. Something that is repeated in topics like “Idiot Wind”, repetitive to satiety and without the sonic ups and downs and emotional incident of the original version. Sure, you have to compare. Don’t bother, it’s a cover album. Let us remember, by the way, that “Blood On The Tracks” It is an album of long songs, sometimes very long, where the phrasing and the ins and outs of Bob Dylan performing are more important than ever. And, in this case, the regularity and linearity of Ryan Adams’ performances don’t sit well with him. For keeping something, we will do it with “Simple Twist Of Fate” Could it be that it is where the voice is least treated? Come on, a completely failed experiment, which should encourage Adams not to repeat, stop telling stories, and record albums as good as “Give back”.