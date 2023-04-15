Home World Ryanair and the world’s worst flight: accidents, reversals, sudden illnesses and a collision with a “mysterious object”
Ryanair and the world’s worst flight: accidents, reversals, sudden illnesses and a collision with a “mysterious object”

by admin
First a passenger on board accusing a HIGHLANDSthen a “clash” with a mysterious object during takeoff. and theturnaround twice in the same day: a series of unfortunate events they accompanied the flight of a Boeing targato Ryanair 737-8200 MAX, registered as 9H-VVH.

As reported by I readduring the day of Thursday April 13, the plane leaves from the airport of Milan Malpensadirected to Maltabut shortly after, due to a passenger who feels ill, he is forced to divert to Roma. Once in the capital – according to statements by a spokesman for Ryanair released at Daily Star – the passenger disembarks, to be greeted by doctors at the airport. At that point the Boeing can continue its flight at a time of Malta: and it is here that the aircraft lands, at 12:48, to then take off again, bound for the airport of Riga, in Latvia. But immediately after departure, the plane is forced to return abruptly to the base for a problem – this time – of a technical nature: the tail of the aircraft during the flight is in fact mysteriously affected by an unidentified object, and as a precaution the crew decides to return, with a emergency landing.

No further information on the nature of the “accident“, a spokesman for the low-cost airline limited himself to declaring that “on the next flight from Malta to Riga on April 13, the plane encountered a technical problem and returned to Malta airport. The aircraft landed normally and the passengers disembarked at the terminal whilst Ryanair quickly arranged an alternative aircraft which departed for Riga later the same day”.

