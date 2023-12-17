Ryanair, O’Leary can collect a bonus of 100 million euros

Listen to the audio version of the article

This year’s flight costs could bring an extraordinary profit of 100 million euros to Michael O’Leary, CEO of the low-cost airline Ryanair, the largest European airline. The head of the low-cost airline would thus become the highest paid of all airline managers. The probability that O’Leary will collect the bonus, a bonus in the form of stock options, is very high, thanks to the strong rise in Ryanair shares on the stock market, up to the record price of almost 19 euros, due to record profits this year.

Stock option package

The package of stock options granted by the company to O’Leary has been discussed several times. The Financial Times points out that the Irish manager, as part of a bonus program agreed in 2019, can collect a super premium of around 100 million on a package of options to subscribe to 10 million shares at a price of 11.12 euros each. O’Leary can earn a bonus of 100 million if the Ryanair share price reaches 21 euros for 28 days, or if the carrier’s balance sheet reaches 2.2 billion euros in annual profits after tax. Financial analysts have an average share price target of 24 euros over the next 12 months, according to Bloomberg.

Record profits

In the first half of this financial year, as of 30 September, Ryanair has already achieved 2.2 billion in net profit, 59% more than in the same half of the previous financial year. The forecast is to close the annual balance sheet on March 31, 2024 with a net profit of between 1.85 and 2.05 billion. The average ticket price, according to Ryanair, this year is 24% higher than last year.

Stocks at highs

Ryanair shares rose to 18.99 euros on Friday 15 December and closed at 18.84. Since the beginning of the year they have gained 75 percent. According to the stock market price, the value of Ryanair’s entire capital is 21.46 billion. By far the most valuable company in Europe, more than double Lufthansa (7.95 billion), almost triple that of Iag, the parent company of British Airways and Iberia, which is worth 7.84 billion. Air France-KLM is worth 3.55 billion on the stock market. Ryanair is the second in the world by stock market value, behind Delta Air Lines, which is worth 27.2 billion dollars, corresponding to 25.1 billion euros, at the current exchange rate.

The incentive plan

O’Leary became chief executive of Ryanair in 1994 and led the company’s meteoric growth. “The payment would be one of the largest in European corporate history,” notes the Financial Times. Originally the incentive plan was supposed to last until 2024, but was extended until 2028 in December last year, when shares were less than 13 euros. O’Leary was paid €925,000 in Ryanair’s last financial year. He also owns 3.9% of the company, a stake that has a market value of 907 million euros, according to FactSet.

