Original title: Sakamoto Ryuichi, who has terminal cancer, recorded a concert and said it may be the last time

Sohu Entertainment News According to Japanese media reports, musician Ryuichi Sakamoto, who has terminal cancer, will record a piano recital and release it online on December 11. The 70-year-old said this may be the last time.

Ryuichi Sakamoto said: “Now I don’t have the energy to hold a concert or a concert, so I can only play for everyone in this form. Maybe this will be the last time.” The concert was held in Tokyo Shibuya NHK in mid-September. 509 Studio”, which is also “the best studio in Japan” by Ryuichi Sakamoto. It is understood that the last time Sakamoto Ryuichi held a piano solo concert was on December 12, 2020. In addition to Japan, this concert will also be launched in more than 20 countries and regions around the world at the same time.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: