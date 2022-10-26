Home World Ryuichi Sakamoto, who is terminally ill with cancer, records a concert that may be the last time_Solo_Japan_Piano
World

Ryuichi Sakamoto, who is terminally ill with cancer, records a concert that may be the last time_Solo_Japan_Piano

by admin
Ryuichi Sakamoto, who is terminally ill with cancer, records a concert that may be the last time_Solo_Japan_Piano
2022-10-25 10:58

Source: Sohu Entertainment

Original title: Sakamoto Ryuichi, who has terminal cancer, recorded a concert and said it may be the last time

Sohu Entertainment News According to Japanese media reports, musician Ryuichi Sakamoto, who has terminal cancer, will record a piano recital and release it online on December 11. The 70-year-old said this may be the last time.

Ryuichi Sakamoto said: “Now I don’t have the energy to hold a concert or a concert, so I can only play for everyone in this form. Maybe this will be the last time.” The concert was held in Tokyo Shibuya NHK in mid-September. 509 Studio”, which is also “the best studio in Japan” by Ryuichi Sakamoto. It is understood that the last time Sakamoto Ryuichi held a piano solo concert was on December 12, 2020. In addition to Japan, this concert will also be launched in more than 20 countries and regions around the world at the same time.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Beijing

See also  Japan, the emperor "worried" about the increase in Covid with the Olympics. Already the first athletes infected

You may also like

18 cases of Covid: in Wuhan one of...

Young, nerdy and with part-time contracts: here is...

Sunak sparks comparison of British and French immigrants...

In the Philippines, an earthquake with a magnitude...

Germany, a new coup by Scholz on the...

Scholz closes the agreement with Beijing: to the...

Amou Haji, the dirtiest man in the world,...

Poland, pro-abortion activists face 8 years in prison....

ECB still aggressive: towards a rise of 75...

Woman in Iowa reveals: “My father was a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy