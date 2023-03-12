Home World Saakashvili: “I’m dying.” And he says to the demonstrators: “Be ready to mobilize”
World

Saakashvili: “I’m dying.” And he says to the demonstrators: “Be ready to mobilize”

by admin
Saakashvili: “I’m dying.” And he says to the demonstrators: “Be ready to mobilize”

The former president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili he told Sky News he was “near death” in the hospital he was transferred to from prison. The former leader claims he was poisoned in prison, a theory denied by the current Georgian government, according to which the health conditions of Saakashvili would be due to the fact that he did not eat enough. “Initially I weighed 120 kilograms, now I’m 64, if I go below 60 doctors predict multi-organ failure,” Saakashvili said when asked how close he was to death.

The Putin model advances in Georgia: “Stop foreign agents”

by Luna De Bartolo

Sky News was denied access to the hospital, however the channel broadcast questions to Saakashvili through his attorney and received handwritten responses. As for his health, the former Georgian president said he was “always in bed. My bones are disintegrating and they give me excruciating pain.”

Georgia, protests against the “foreign agents” law. Harsh police repression

by Salvatore Giuffrida

His lawyer Shalva Khachapuridze He said his client’s condition is getting worse every day. “It’s a horrific scene,” Khachapuridze told Sky News. “He looks like a prisoner in a concentration camp in Nazi Germany”.

Georgia, the victory of the protesters: the government withdrew the “pro Putin” liberticidal law

by Luna De Bartolo

In the interview, Saakashvili sent a message to the thousands of demonstrators who took to the streets to protest proposed new laws criticized as pro-Russian: “Remain very vigilant, be ready to mobilize at short notice, due to the vindictive mood of the regime of the oligarchs,” he wrote.

See also  Usa, yes of the House to close to arms (but in the Senate there is no chance)

The government has now withdrawn the controversial bill on foreign agents, but the West is closely observing what is happening to Saakashvili, to understand whether the political horizon of the country looks towards Russia or, on the contrary, towards Europe.

You may also like

Tragedy in Germany, four people from the football...

Udinese News | The conditions of Ehizibue and...

In Greece there have been new protests against...

Igor Duljaj’s statement after the victory in Lucani...

Ukrainian soldiers: “Bodies of civilians on the streets...

In the first aid point in Bakhmut, where...

Very true, Anna Pettinelli talks about the end...

Moldovan police say they have thwarted an attempted...

West Bank, firefight: three Palestinians killed

Clashes and over 50 arrests in Moldova, Chisinau’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy