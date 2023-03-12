The former president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili he told Sky News he was “near death” in the hospital he was transferred to from prison. The former leader claims he was poisoned in prison, a theory denied by the current Georgian government, according to which the health conditions of Saakashvili would be due to the fact that he did not eat enough. “Initially I weighed 120 kilograms, now I’m 64, if I go below 60 doctors predict multi-organ failure,” Saakashvili said when asked how close he was to death.

Sky News was denied access to the hospital, however the channel broadcast questions to Saakashvili through his attorney and received handwritten responses. As for his health, the former Georgian president said he was “always in bed. My bones are disintegrating and they give me excruciating pain.”

His lawyer Shalva Khachapuridze He said his client’s condition is getting worse every day. “It’s a horrific scene,” Khachapuridze told Sky News. “He looks like a prisoner in a concentration camp in Nazi Germany”.

In the interview, Saakashvili sent a message to the thousands of demonstrators who took to the streets to protest proposed new laws criticized as pro-Russian: “Remain very vigilant, be ready to mobilize at short notice, due to the vindictive mood of the regime of the oligarchs,” he wrote.

The government has now withdrawn the controversial bill on foreign agents, but the West is closely observing what is happening to Saakashvili, to understand whether the political horizon of the country looks towards Russia or, on the contrary, towards Europe.