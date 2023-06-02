Sabotage of the Nord Stream, the German police search the house of a woman: “She was having an affair with the main suspect”

It can be the key to put a full stop in the intricate story of sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines. Because she had one relation with the prime suspect, with whom he also had a sonaccording to a report from the Southgerman newspaper. And because you are cooperating with the detectives. She is a woman, she lives near Berlin and his home was searched by the German police on 25 May. During the ‘visit’ in the house, the detectives of the Federal Crime Agency also took the DNA of the son to compare it with the trace of male DNA found on the yacht which is believed to have been used by saboteurs last September 26th to reach the Nord Stream and place the explosive.

The woman handed hers mobile phone e it is not suspected by the police but the search was necessary precisely for the comparison of the DNA. The German media claim to know the identity of the woman’s ex-partner: it is a military in service in the army ofUkraine and, according to investigators, was part of thecrew of 6 people who had chartered the boat, believed to be at the center of international intrigue.

Just that yacht, theAndromeda, would have sailed to the Nord Stream and would have been involved in the operation that led to its explosion. The New York Times has revealed in the past few months that the Bka (German Public Prosecutor’s Office) had found traces of explosives on the Andromeda. The boat – according to what has been reconstructed so far – was chartered through a shell company based in Warsawwhose cover was a travel agency, the Lviv Feeria, made out to a Ukrainian woman living in Kiev. In the past weeks, after the investigations of various German media, the defense minister of Berlin, Boris Pistoriushe had invited to caution remembering that it could be an operation false flagor conducted by the Russians to blame the Ukrainians.