SAF-HOLLAND New innovative technologies for transport presented at Solutrans 2023 – Companies

The energy transition was a central topic at SOLUTRANS this year. At the fair it was clear that SAF-HOLLAND has also been developing solutions to support the energy transition for some time. Together with Haldex, SAF-HOLLAND is developing modern axle and suspension systems as well as electronic braking systems.

Since the acquisition of the Swedish brake system manufacturer, the companies have been working on solutions for connectivity, electrification and autonomous driving. At the joint trade fair stand, visitors were able to see how these themes complement each other optimally. The merger between the two companies highlights SAF-HOLLAND’s role as a global system provider with integrated solutions.

Tire pressure monitoring systems from SAF-HOLLAND and Haldex attracted great interest at the trade fair. Tire pressure monitoring solutions improve road safety, have a positive impact on tire life and reduce fuel consumption. A European Commission directive will make tire pressure monitoring systems mandatory for all new trailers registered from 2024 onwards.

Two different systems are available to meet different needs. The Haldex Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) monitors pressure and temperature and alerts the driver in case of anomalies. The SAF TIRE PILOT IQ goes one step further: it continuously monitors tire pressure, informs the driver on a monitoring display and automatically brings the air pressure inside the tires back to the correct level when it drops below below the minimum set value.

