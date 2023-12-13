Home » SAF-HOLLAND New innovative technologies for transport presented at Solutrans 2023 – Companies
World

SAF-HOLLAND New innovative technologies for transport presented at Solutrans 2023 – Companies

by admin
SAF-HOLLAND New innovative technologies for transport presented at Solutrans 2023 – Companies

The energy transition was a central topic at SOLUTRANS this year. At the fair it was clear that SAF-HOLLAND has also been developing solutions to support the energy transition for some time. Together with Haldex, SAF-HOLLAND is developing modern axle and suspension systems as well as electronic braking systems.

Since the acquisition of the Swedish brake system manufacturer, the companies have been working on solutions for connectivity, electrification and autonomous driving. At the joint trade fair stand, visitors were able to see how these themes complement each other optimally. The merger between the two companies highlights SAF-HOLLAND’s role as a global system provider with integrated solutions.

Tire pressure monitoring systems from SAF-HOLLAND and Haldex attracted great interest at the trade fair. Tire pressure monitoring solutions improve road safety, have a positive impact on tire life and reduce fuel consumption. A European Commission directive will make tire pressure monitoring systems mandatory for all new trailers registered from 2024 onwards.

Two different systems are available to meet different needs. The Haldex Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) monitors pressure and temperature and alerts the driver in case of anomalies. The SAF TIRE PILOT IQ goes one step further: it continuously monitors tire pressure, informs the driver on a monitoring display and automatically brings the air pressure inside the tires back to the correct level when it drops below below the minimum set value.

See also  There are frequent cases of illegally receiving new crown subsidies in Japan. The government says it will call the police. Japan | Epidemic | Asahi Shimbun_Sina News

You may also like

Converse launches the Racer Revival line – MONDO...

The United States and the United Kingdom imposed...

Jordi Serradell, review of his album Eternitat (2023)

Udinese-Sassuolo/ Here’s who will be the referee of...

fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more

Default votes in Africa ~ dohouatt

What is the country in Latin America that...

Saddam Hussein was captured twenty years ago. Easy...

“An Important Symbol of the Chinese National Spirit”...

How much money would Anamaria Prodan have received...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy