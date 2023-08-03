SAF-HOLLAND The company will be present at NUFAM with the (acquired) brand HALDEX – Companies

Thanks to the takeover of Haldex (Swedish brake system specialist), the SAF-HOLLAND Group is growing strongly. And it will be present with both brands at the next NUFAM 2023 with a common stand.

At booth C203 in Hall 2, visitors can find out how the two companies are jointly addressing future growth areas and how the industry can benefit from this merger. One of the highlights of Karlsruhe: SAF-HOLLAND and Haldex have proposals to the EU regulation on tire pressure monitoring.

When it comes to technology, the two companies complement each other perfectly: “The axle and suspension systems, telematics solutions and EBS control systems already form an intelligent unit today. We are now the first system provider in the world to offer integrated solutions from a single source for pneumatic disc brakes, wheel hubs and electric vehicles. This is the strength we will be presenting at NUFAM 2023,” says Oliver Beierlorzer, OE & Fleet Sales Director Germany/Austria/Switzerland/Hungary at SAF-HOLLAND.

The supplier of commercial vehicle components will be exhibiting a range of related products in Karlsruhe, starting with modern tire pressure monitoring systems. According to the EU Commission, these systems have been mandatory since July 2022 for new vehicle approvals and will become mandatory for all new registrations from 2024.

