Home » SAF-HOLLAND The company will be present at NUFAM with the (acquired) brand HALDEX – Companies
World

SAF-HOLLAND The company will be present at NUFAM with the (acquired) brand HALDEX – Companies

by admin
SAF-HOLLAND The company will be present at NUFAM with the (acquired) brand HALDEX – Companies

Thanks to the takeover of Haldex (Swedish brake system specialist), the SAF-HOLLAND Group is growing strongly. And it will be present with both brands at the next NUFAM 2023 with a common stand.

At booth C203 in Hall 2, visitors can find out how the two companies are jointly addressing future growth areas and how the industry can benefit from this merger. One of the highlights of Karlsruhe: SAF-HOLLAND and Haldex have proposals to the EU regulation on tire pressure monitoring.

When it comes to technology, the two companies complement each other perfectly: “The axle and suspension systems, telematics solutions and EBS control systems already form an intelligent unit today. We are now the first system provider in the world to offer integrated solutions from a single source for pneumatic disc brakes, wheel hubs and electric vehicles. This is the strength we will be presenting at NUFAM 2023,” says Oliver Beierlorzer, OE & Fleet Sales Director Germany/Austria/Switzerland/Hungary at SAF-HOLLAND.

The supplier of commercial vehicle components will be exhibiting a range of related products in Karlsruhe, starting with modern tire pressure monitoring systems. According to the EU Commission, these systems have been mandatory since July 2022 for new vehicle approvals and will become mandatory for all new registrations from 2024.

See also  General strike in progress, transport at risk

You may also like

fleeing crowd – Corriere TV

ISIS has confirmed the death of its leader,...

HANKOOK Revenue Increase of 11% and Operating Profit...

Trump in court again: indicted for trying to...

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira Discusses Human Rights...

Trump has been formally indicted for the assault...

Brand: Psg, Luis Enrique ponders his farewell. The...

Even electric scooters will have to be insured:...

NASA established a signal with Voyager | MobIT

Trump’s day in court over Capitol Hill assault...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy