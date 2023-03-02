The SAF TrailerMaster from the SAF-HOLLAND Group makes transport processes digital. This new telematics system makes the trailers “smart” on the technological front, of course, efficiently connects the respective components and provides digital data in real time. For fleet managers, managing their trailers with these new, even more innovative systems offers more added value as they can see the status of the entire fleet at a glance, during each individual transport operation, manage it and evaluate the maintenance procedures to be done.