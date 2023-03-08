Today, March 8, 2023, an SMS campaign was launched advertising all the advantages of the security option SAFER HOME.

A simple and clear message is reaching some of WINDTRE’s landline customers.

An SMS with sender WINDTRE.

The text

Browsing the internet at home requires protection: discover the convenience of Più Sicuri Casa to block viruses and malware, phishing emails that steal personal information, without the need for software installations, for €1.49 a month with the first month free . Think about it now!

They are info and activation from the APP, in the WINDTRE Store or call 159.