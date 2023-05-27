Safety at work, protocol signed between the Municipality and Inail

by livesicilia.it – ​​2 minutes ago

4′ OF READING PALERMO – The Municipality of Palermo and the Provincial Advisory Committee (Co.Co.Pro.) INAIL Palermo have signed a memorandum of understanding for the prevention of accidents and safety in the workplace in Palermo. At the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Safety at work, signed protocol between the Municipality and Inail appeared 2 minutes ago in the online newspaper livesicilia.it”.