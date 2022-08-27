Home World Safety mission in Zaporizhzhia: green light to the team of Aiea inspectors
World

Safety mission in Zaporizhzhia: green light to the team of Aiea inspectors

by admin
Safety mission in Zaporizhzhia: green light to the team of Aiea inspectors

KIEV – The mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency could arrive as early as tomorrow to inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, controlled by Russian soldiers since the beginning of March, in what is considered the most important mission in its history. The team of inspectors will include the head of the agency, Rafael Grossi, and 13 other experts chosen after lengthy negotiations.

See also  China, radioactive leak from French-owned nuclear power plant. Paris calls Washington and China reassures

You may also like

Russia, Ukraine continue to blame each other over...

Russia, Soldatov: “The spy Olga Kolobova was looking...

Sparks between parties on Russian espionage. Conte: “The...

U.S. airstrikes Syria again, claiming that the target...

Russia-Ukraine war, the latest news: risk of loss...

The results of the investigation into Abe’s assassination...

Floods devastate Pakistan: more than 1000 dead and...

Multiple rounds of heat waves hit Europe and...

Luxury and influential friends: this is how a...

Europride canceled by Serbia due to threats from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy