KIEV – The mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency could arrive as early as tomorrow to inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, controlled by Russian soldiers since the beginning of March, in what is considered the most important mission in its history. The team of inspectors will include the head of the agency, Rafael Grossi, and 13 other experts chosen after lengthy negotiations.
See also China, radioactive leak from French-owned nuclear power plant. Paris calls Washington and China reassures