Tomorrow’s Blackbeard horoscope, Sunday 19 March Aries. 21/3-20/4 The fighting spirit fueled by Mars is supported by the Moon in Aquarius, which suggests putting it at the service of a group project. Many opportunities to be seized on the front of conquests. Have fun, but respect each other’s times. Tour. 21/4 – 20/5 The prerogatives of the Moon raise the bar of professional aspirations in the afternoon, also because a choir of encouragement rises inside and outside of you. As it is in yours, to a promising but uncertain income, you prefer a more modest but sure income. Twins. 21/5-21/6 The day runs in an atmosphere of dynamism and open-mindedness with the Moon in Aquarius. Share wide-ranging wishes with friends. Perfect evening to spend carefree in joy where and with whoever you want. Great for team play. Cancer. 22/6-22/7 Work priorities require commitment but bring satisfaction. Well-chosen programs help you break through a stalemate and put yourself in the spotlight. An emotional or family bond is a knot to untie. Your life will benefit greatly from it. Leone. 23/7-23/8 Today the White Lady in Aquarius shows you her brightest face and with her brilliant nonconformity, suggests naturalness and spontaneity. The passage of Mercury in Aries promises to be promising for work events. Be ready! Virgin. 24/8 – 22/9 Activities, collections and satisfactions are at your fingertips. Quietly set up projects that can last over time without getting caught up in a hurry. Some outside interference throws your organization a bit upside down. Trouble that doesn’t last long. Balance. 23/9 – 22/10 Supported by your imagination and strong energy, creativity reaches its maximum helping you to express your potential in highly original ideas. Deep understanding with an old friend, with whom you indulge in very intimate confidences. Scorpio. 23/10 – 22/11 Philosophical and spiritual interests, perhaps in a humanitarian association. You may need to help someone—do it without fanfare or bragging. The Moon in the fourth house reminds you that the time has come to keep a promise made to your loved ones. Sagittarius. 23/11 – 21/12 Vitality and physical strength that will give you the energy to go out, make new resolutions, respond adequately to the stimuli offered by friends. Love is sensual, lightning strikes where you least expect it. Stay tuned! Capricorn. 22/12 – 20/1 Play today the beautiful trump card represented by the sextile Mercury-Pluto. Your ideas are valid and you will know how to express them with conviction. Cultivate extra-work spaces to relax, especially if there are conflicts with colleagues lately. Acquarium. 21/1-19/2 Excellent results both in the profession and in the study. The mind is open, flexible, curious: you could pull off a master coup. Examine your emotions and desires with a magnifying glass: you will discover who you are and where you want to go. Pesci. 20/2-20/3 Is the family sphere going through a delicate phase? With your sensitivity, you will be able to understand the unsaid and thus untie some knots. Does a secret love attract you? You have fire in your veins, but don’t overdo it by revealing too much emotion.