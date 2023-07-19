Saharan Dust Cloud Moving over Caribbean and Threatening Southern United States with Intense Heat and Reduced Rainfall

Title: Saharan Dust Cloud Expected to Impact Southern US with Extreme Heat and Reduced Rainfall

Subtitle: Health risks and hurricane suppression discussed

A dense ‘cloud’ of dust originating from the Sahara Desert is set to move over the Caribbean and reach parts of southern Florida and Texas in the coming days, according to the United States Weather Service. This phenomenon could lead to decreased chances of rainfall and intensify the already scorching summer heat experienced in these regions.

Gabriel Torres, a meteorologist for Univision in San Antonio, Texas, warned that the term “dust from the Sahara” will be frequently heard in the next few weeks. He explained the long journey of this super-dry air mass, which started in the African desert, and highlighted its association with heat and potential risks of allergies in sensitive populations.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) explained that discussing dust from the Sahara during summer months is not uncommon. This phenomenon occurs annually in the Northern Hemisphere when dry and dusty air masses formed over the Sahara months earlier begin moving towards the Atlantic Ocean. The size of the dust cloud can even become equivalent to the entire area of ​​the United States, as observed in the year 2020.

The significance of the Saharan dust cloud in 2023 lies in its expected arrival in the southern United States amidst an ongoing intense heatwave, which has already resulted in record-breaking temperatures. NOAA experts who monitor and study the Saharan air layer phenomenon and its characteristics emphasized that this air sheet can suppress clouds and thunderstorms upon reaching the US coast. Consequently, some areas will experience their hottest days of summer during the presence of this dusty air layer.

The dry air impact from the Saharan dust cloud coincides with weather forecasts indicating temperatures surpassing 100 degrees Fahrenheit in regions like San Antonio, Texas for the upcoming days. A Weather Service report stated that conditions of intense heat and no rain are expected to persist until Friday, followed by relatively cooler conditions and a low chance of rain over the weekend before temperatures rise again.

Aside from the risks associated with heightened temperatures, the dust particles from the Saharan dust cloud pose an additional threat to individuals with respiratory conditions. Authorities such as NOAA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advise people with asthma or chronic lung diseases to take precautions and limit their time outdoors when the dust layer is most intense. The larger particles in the dust can also cause eye and skin irritation.

Notably, the Saharan dust cloud has a positive impact in the Caribbean, providing relief by limiting hurricane formation and intensification due to its warmth, dry conditions, and strong winds. The NOAA explained that the air in this dust layer maintains about 50% less humidity than the typical tropical atmosphere, which weakens tropical cyclones and disturbances. Additionally, the strong winds associated with the dust cloud can tilt the vortex of tropical cyclones, diminishing their internal heat engine.

As the Saharan dust cloud reaches the southern US, the public is advised to stay informed about air quality conditions and take necessary precautions for personal health and well-being.

