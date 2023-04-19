Home » Sahel, the green wall against the desert
Sahel, the green wall against the desert

On the edge of the Sahara it is now an open fight to stop the advance of the desert. In the new episode of “Finis Terrae. Stories beyond borders”, Haidar el Ali – former Senegalese minister of the environment and until last year national director of the Great Green Wall – tells us about this huge project. Between lights and shadows…

Drought is an increasingly concrete threat. And if we realize it even in our latitudes, on the edge of the Sahara there is now an open struggle to stop the advance of the desert. Haidar el Ali, former Senegalese environment minister, was the director for his country of the Great Green Wall Agency, a regional project that aims to curb desertification in the Sahel. At “Finis Terrae. Stories beyond borders” recounted the humanitarian crisis triggered by climate change, in an area where jihadism is growing and trafficking in arms, drugs and human beings is flourishing. But right here, a very long wall of trees could save the future of millions of people.

“Finis Terrae” is a program created by the editorial staff of “Mondo e Missione” in collaboration with the School of Journalism of the Catholic University.

