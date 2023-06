Kais Saied never disappoints. After that Giorgia Meloni (for the second time in Tunis in five days), this time with Ursula von der Leyenled by the European Commission, e Mark RutteDutch prime minister, left the country’s capital on Sunday, the president saw fit to immediately dampen hopes of an unblocking of negotiations with the IMF, to obtain the loan, which would save Tunisia from default.