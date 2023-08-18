Home » Sail away with your feline friend: Cat owners embark on unique cruises in Singapore
Cat owners in Singapore now have the opportunity to take their pets on a unique adventure – cat cruises. Launched by sailboat operator Tall Ship Adventures, these cruises allow cat owners to enjoy a scenic sail while their furry friends relax in specially designed supports. Following the success of a similar initiative for dogs, the company decided to offer this experience to cats as well. On board the sailboat “Royal Albatross,” around fifteen cats and 130 people navigate around the tourist island of Sentosa for a duration of two and a half hours. The cats and their owners can enjoy breathtaking views of Singapore and watch the sunset and fireworks.

Marissa Ng, a 28-year-old human resources manager, shares her experience saying, “I think they’re fine…they appreciate the view and the feeling of freedom, I guess.” She accompanies her cats Coco and Bobo, who gaze intently at the sea from their cage behind the table. The sailboat has already hosted more than 2,000 dogs since 2001 and has now started offering cat cruises due to high demand. Priced at S$225 ($166) per person, hundreds of tickets have already been sold.

Tall Ship Adventures ensures that the best possible experience is provided for pets by consulting experts and animal defense associations. As a precaution, cats wear harnesses and must be on a leash at all times during the cruise. They are also required to be vaccinated and sterilized.

For cat owners like Aziana Aziz, a 41-year-old teacher, the cat cruise is a great way to spend time with the family, including their new four-month-old kitten, Mahmud. Aziana explains, “He appreciates it…he’s curious, he looks everywhere, so yeah, I think he’s a happy cat.”

This new tourist offering in Singapore provides a unique and memorable experience for both cat owners and their beloved pets. The cat cruises allow a tranquil escape on the water while enjoying picturesque views of the city, making it a purrfect adventure for feline enthusiasts in the region.

