Today we inform you of two interesting offers on Amazon Italia; l’action-adventure open world di Volition Saints Row it is on offer at the price of 29,41 Euro with one 58% discountwhile the horror adventure from Supermassive Games The Quarry it is on offer at the price of 25,98 Euro.

If the two offers seem attractive to you, we advise you to hurry since we don’t know how long the discounts will last. Happy shopping!

MondoXbox participates in the Amazon EU Affiliate Program, an affiliation program that allows sites to receive an advertising commission by advertising and providing links to the Amazon.it site. Prices listed may be temporary and change over time.