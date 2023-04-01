CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

04.20 Zhou’s mistake aboard the Alfa Romeo, which he manages to recover.

04.18 In the meantime, the Mercedes arrive and take second and third positions: Hamilton 2nd at 0.011 and Russell 3rd at 0.185.

04.15 15 ‘at the end of this round and Perez complaining about the race pace.

04.12 Unusual tire problems for Red Bull.

04.09 Sainz’s race pace is not bad, while graining problems for Red Bull.

04.07 Clean track, back to running. Ferrari working with soft tyres.

04.05 Alonso’s long run is very good in 1: 22.293, with Leclerc a few tenths slower.

04.03 RED FLAG!!! Foreign body on the track.

04.00 The updated order of times is as follows:

1 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari1:18.127 3

2 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin+0.202 3

3 Pierre GASLY Alpine+0.425 1

4 Charles LECLERC Ferrari+0.564 2

5 Esteban OCON Alpine+0.582 1

6 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing+0.614 2

7 Alexander ALBON Williams+0.654 1

8 Lance STROLL Aston Martin+0.661 3

9 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes+0.688 1

10 Logan SARGEANT Williams+0.820 1

11 Lando NORRIS McLaren+1.019 1

12 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren+1.304 1

13 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri+1.407 1

14 Nyck DE VRIES AlphaTauri+1.450 1

15 George RUSSELL Mercedes+1.475 1

16 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team+1.897 2

17 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team+1.921 2

18 Guanyu ZHOU Alfa Romeo+2.023 2

19 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing+2,125 1

20 Valtteri BOTTAS Alfa Romeo+2.153 3

03.57 1:20.252 for Perez who completed a slow lap.

03.54 Perez entered the track.

03.52 We are preparing for the simulation of the race pace.

03.48 The teams could soon prepare to simulate the race pace.

03.46 Sainz takes the lead with a time of 1: 18.127 with new soft tires ahead of 0.202 Alonso and 0.564 Leclerc, who returned to the pits.

03.47 1: 18.691 Leclerc’s time trial, which improves it by a few thousandths.

03.45 Hamilton gets the sixth time at 0.528 from Leclerc.

03.43 The Aston Martins arrive: Stroll is third at 0.057 and Alonso fourth at 0.159 from Leclerc.

03.42 Leclerc takes the lead with the time of 1: 18.731 with the softs, preceding Verstappen (medium tires) by 10 thousandths, who returned to the pits, like Sainz.

03.41 Leclerc launches for a new round with the softs.

03.39 Carlos Sainz improves his time trial and goes to 0.191 from Max, while Leclerc is at 0.745.

03.38 Max Verstappen arrives and with the averages he takes the lead in 1: 18.741 ahead of 0.320 Sainz and 0.745 Leclerc.

03.37 Ferrari who thus simulate the time-attack and then concentrate on the simulation of the race pace.

03.37 Sainz improves everyone’s reference and signs the time of 1: 19.061 ahead of Leclerc by 0.425, while Verstappen is third at 0.603, but with medium tires compared to the soft ones of the Reds.

03.36 A slow lap for the two Reds, while Magnussen gets the best time with the averages in 1: 20.945 ahead of Hulkenberg by 1.549.

03.35 Installation lap for Stroll and Alonso, while Sainz and Leclerc launch themselves for a timed lap.

03.32 Also Red Bull on the track with medium tires.

03.31 The two Aston Martins of Alonso and Stroll (medium tires) are on the track, followed by the Ferraris of Sainz and Leclerc with the softs.

03.30 GO TO FP3!!!

03.27 3 ‘at the start of FP3.

03.24 However, Red Bull remains the reference and should demonstrate it already today in this session.

03.21 Ferrari extremely with hard tires yesterday, we’ll see if there will be a confirmation.

03.18 The teams will try the setups also in view of the Sunday race.

03.15 15′ at the start of FP3.

03.12 We will see if the Dutchman will confirm the expectations, paying particular attention to his teammate, Sergio Perez, winner of the last GP in Jeddah. Not to be underestimated, then, is Aston Martin with the Spaniard Fernando Alonso always very on the ball, while the Mercedes appear to be in more difficulty.

03.09 The reference is in particular to Red Bull, the great favorite on the eve and with the Dutch Max Verstappen, candidate to conquer the pole position.

03.06 Ferrari, back from a good first day of free practice, will target the top positions. During day-1, the SF-23 showed good speed over one lap and this could give an advantage to the Monegasque Charles Leclerc and the Spanish Carlos Sainz. To be verified, however, how much the rivals will be able to do.

03.03 On the street circuit of Melbourne’s Albert Park we will have a rather intense day and the drivers will be called upon to maximize their performance to obtain the best possible grid position.

Hello and welcome back to LIVE LIVE of FP3 and qualifying of the Australian GP, ​​third round of the 2023 F1 World Championship.

Good morning and welcome to LIVE LIVE of FP3 and qualifying of the Australian GP, ​​third round of the 2023 F1 World Championship. On the Melbourne’s Albert Park street circuit we will live a rather intense day and the riders will be called upon to maximize their performance in order to obtain the best possible position on the grid.

The Ferrari, back from a good first day of free practice, will be targeting the top positions. During day-1, the SF-23 he showed good speed over the flying lap and this could give the Monegasque an advantage Charles Leclerc and Spanish Carlos Sainz. To be verified, however, how much the rivals will be able to do.

The reference is in particular to the Red Bullbig favorite on the eve and with the Dutch Max Verstappen, candidate to conquer the pole-position. We’ll see if the Dutchman confirms his expectations, especially paying attention to his teammate. Sergio Perez, winner of the last GP in Jeddah. Not to be underestimated, then, l’Aston Martin with Spanish Fernando Alonso always very on the ball, while the Mercedes appear to be in more difficulty.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE of FP3 and qualifying of the Australian GP, ​​third round of the 2023 F1 World Championship: real-time news and constant updates. FP3 will take place at 03.30 in Italy, while qualifying will start at 07.00. Good fun!

