Sako, the patriarch exiled in his native Iraq

Twenty years after the fall of Saddam Hussein and after the persecution of ISIS, Christians face a new test: a campaign against the cardinal forced to leave Baghdad for Erbil. From where he says: «Let’s get up and not lose hope»

«Patience and hope. Iraq must rise again by relying on its history, its great civilization and its living memory.” Twenty years have now passed since the invasion of the country that led to the fall of Saddam Hussein; but the Chaldean patriarch – Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako – finds himself once again today forced to invite his people to stand up again. He does so in the heart of a crisis which this time sees him directly in the crosshairs and led him in mid-July to make the painful and traumatic choice to temporarily transfer the patriarchal seat from the capital Baghdad to Erbil, in Iraqi Kurdistan.

The gesture that led to the sensational protest of the prelate who for twenty years has been the voice of a Christian community already decimated by the war first and by the persecution of ISIS afterwards, was the choice adopted on 10 July by the Iraqi head of state Abdul Latif Rashid which canceled decree 147, a provision issued by his predecessor Jalal Talabani on 10 July 2013, which sanctioned the pontifical appointment of Cardinal Sako as head of the Chaldean Church «in Iraq and in the world» and for this reason recognized him as «responsible for the assets» of the largest Christian community in the country. A surprising decision by the president, the result of pressure from interest groups and foreign powers who are effectively disavowing a centuries-old tradition by undermining the highest Catholic authority just over two years after the historic trip made by Pope Francis to Baghdad and Mosul.

The immediate objective is the control of the properties of the local Church, which have ended up in the sights of the self-styled Christian leader Rayan the Chaldean and of the Babylon Brigades, pro-Iranian militias who support him and who constitute a varied galaxy within which there are actually militiamen, including Shiites and Sunnis in the great chaos that continues to hurt Iraq. A threat to peace and coexistence for the entire nation: it is no coincidence that since the withdrawal of the decree, a “deliberate and humiliating campaign” against the person of the patriarch has grown hand in hand with defamatory accusations and personal attacks.

Hence Cardinal Sako’s choice to transfer the center of the Chaldean Church to Erbil – the Kurdish city where Christians fleeing from Mosul due to the persecution of ISIS have flocked since 2014. A “temporary” exodus accompanied by a series of non-negotiable requests made to the Baghdad government: the reinstatement of presidential decree 147, the expulsion of the militiamen of the Babylon Brigades from the Nineveh plain, the restriction of voting for the quotas reserved for Christians in Parliament Iraqi to members of the community only (today the elections are open to the entire population, thus allowing other forces to also pilot the choice of the five Christian deputies, expected to represent the minority). Otherwise, warns Cardinal Sako, the Chaldean Church will present an appeal to the International Court of Justice, which will be accompanied by a global protest campaign and a boycott of voting in the next elections.

Strong gestures and requests that Patriarch Sako is accompanying with an invitation to the Chaldeans not to lose hope even in this new tribulation, which does not only concern his person but (once again) the future of the Iraqi Christian community. «Hope – explains Cardinal Sako – must remain alive in us and not disappear», because «chaos cannot continue forever in spite of human integrity and national, moral and religious values».

The decision of the Iraqi leaders deprived the patriarch of immunity, of the right to represent the faithful and to administer their assets. According to the London Arab newspaper al-Arab, Rayan the Chaldean and his Brigades aim to insert the Christian question into the political agenda by placing it “at the service of the militias that control Iraq, behind which Iran is”. Founded in 2014 under the name of Popular Mobilization Forces, these militias derive from a primary nucleus of seven armed groups already existing at the time of the American occupation in 2003. They assumed a leading role between 2014 and 2017 when they fought against the Islamic state; they were then supposed to become an armed wing of the army thanks to a reorganization decided by the then prime minister Haider al-Abadi. In fact, today they are increasingly fragmented and fighting for power.

Financed by Iran, the main ones are called Kataib Hezbollah, Asaib Ahl al-Haqq and Haraka Hezbollah al-Nujaba, who say they form the “resistance” (in Arabic: resistance) against the United States and foreign forces who – they claim – have designs on the nation. Since mid-2019 (in particular after the assassination by the United States of Iranian general Qassem Suleimani and the Iraqi commander of the Badr Brigades, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis) at least 500 attacks have been recorded in Iraq against US, Turkish (Ankara is Tehran’s main opponent for gas and oil fields in Kurdistan) or against activities considered un-Islamic, especially in Baghdad. Among the militias that claim to be Christian, the best known is – precisely – that of the Babylon Brigades, accused in the past of corruption and of having illegally taken possession of Chaldean and Assyrian property and land in the Nineveh plain.

According to analysts and scholars, this serious situation is a consequence of the subsequent exclusions of ethnic and religious groups from the political system following the fall of Saddam Hussein, with a progressive affirmation of sectarianism against which Cardinal Sako is vigorously fighting, who on the contrary hopes for a country founded on the recognition of citizenship with equal rights for all. Saad Salloum, a Muslim intellectual and associate professor of political science at al-Mustansiriyya University in Baghdad, is also observing the serious crisis underway with attention – and concern. «The first signs – warns the expert and president of the Masarat Foundation, at the forefront of the fight for dialogue, freedom and rights – had emerged already in 2017 with the progressive affirmation of groups and militias in the fight against ISIS. Internal divisions have existed for some time, but have worsened with the formation of armed factions following the jihadist rise in the Nineveh plain, an area historically with a Christian majority.”

Saad Salloum compares the role of the patriarch to that played by Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in the Iraqi Shiite Muslim world: the “highest-ranking figure” who, while keeping “aloof from political issues”, does not fail to intervene “in the face of threats to the identity of the country, its values, the political system” pronouncing fatwa.

«The patriarch is the voice of Christians in Iraq – he states – and he fights against those who threaten his identity, future and role». For Salloum today both Cardinal Sako and al-Sistani «try to defend people’s rights. The patriarch represents all Christians, but when he speaks he does so on behalf of all the Iraqi people, claiming that they are not a minority, but citizens with equal rights.”

A community at risk of extinction

According to tradition, the presence of Christians in Iraq dates back to the disciples of Saint Thomas: Taddeo and Mar Mari. The community, made up mostly of Chaldean Catholics and the Assyrian Church of the East, is concentrated in the Nineveh plain (near Mosul), with presences in Baghdad, Basra, Kirkuk and Erbil, in Iraqi Kurdistan. However, if in 1947 Christians constituted 12% of the population, already in 2003 they were 6% and after the invasion of the United States their number continued to decline, following a series of violent attacks. The advance of ISIS in 2014 then dealt a further blow to the community, which today barely numbers 250,000 people, less than 1% of the population.

