“An apple a day keeps the doctor away”

so goes a saying and in fact we all know that apples are among the fruits richest in healing powers.

“Among the innumerable qualities that this fruit has, we remember that it is diuretic, as it makes us easily expel uric acid, it is anti-diarrheal as it fights diarrhea well, stimulates the metabolism and purification (contrasts free radicals) of all the body keeping us young and preventing diseases such as tumors or those of age, cleans the bad cholesterol that is deposited in the veins, therefore improves the entire cardiovascular system, lowers blood sugar in diabetics and decongests the liver in trouble. it is also excellent for those suffering from gastric hyperacidity, gastritis and colitis.It is also an excellent food as a tonic and remineralizer as it contains good quantities of phosphorus, sulphur, potassium, sodium, magnesium, calcium, iron, iodine, copper, zinc, silicon , manganese and vitamins of group C, A, PP, B1 and B2.It is also indicated after a convalescence to get back in shape before or even for preventive purposes because it strengthens the whole immune system air and rejuvenates the skin helping to keep it in good health, it is also excellent for those who follow a low-calorie diet. Thanks to the B vitamins contained in it, it strengthens nails and hair, it cheers us up if we are tired, if we have little appetite and if we are nervous or feeling low; it protects the mucous membranes of the mouth and the intestines. Thanks to the fibers contained in it, they help regulate intestinal transit, therefore it is excellent against constipation; as we have seen its qualities are so many that the old saying “an apple a day keeps the doctor away” is more apt than ever.

The fact is that I have a hard time eating a raw apple unless it is an Ambrosia and therefore I thought it best not to leave it alone on the plate, but to make a nice salad with it.

I cut the apple thinly (with the peel), then I added some Belgian salad, some walnuts, raw ham, a little rocket and some parmesan flakes. I seasoned everything with a little fleur de sal and a drizzle of oil and lunch was ready.





