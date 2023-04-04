Look at the salaries of the best coaches…

Source: Profimedia

Player salaries are often the main topic in football, so the respected French newspaper “L’Ekip” decided to go one step further and publish the coaches’ salaries for 2023. He revealed how much the most famous experts in the strongest European leagues earn, and it is interesting that Diego Simeone earns almost as much as Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp combined.

According to the list published by this newspaper, Diego Simeone from Atletico Madrid is by far the first to earn almost 30 million pounds per year (29,846,244). They are followed by Pep Guardiola of Manchester City (19,721,724) and Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool (15,714,096). Fourth is Graham Potter who was sacked by Chelsea but will get his money, his salary is £11,917,404 a year. The fifth is Massimiliano Allegri from Juventus (11,284,620), and then the new coach of Bayern Munich, Thomas Tuchel (10,547,580).

Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti is seventh with 9,597,204 and interestingly, he earns almost three times more than Barcelona boss Xavi (3,374,832). In eighth place is Simone Inzaghi (Inter) with 8,753,484, and ninth is Jose Mourinho (Roma) with 8,120,712 pounds per year.

Their weekly wages are also calculated, so Simeone gets £573,966 every week, Guardiola £379,263, Klopp £302,194. Mourinho, who is ninth on that list, gets 156,167.

