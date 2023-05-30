Salary manoeuvre, agreement with the FIGC-Juventus prosecutor: the trial today

The Juventus club and the federal prosecutor’s office have reached an agreement on the second line of sports investigation, the federal court must approve it

Well ahead of schedule (the trial was set for June 15) and just in time for the season finale, today the word could be written to the case Juventus. At 10.30 the lawyers of the Juventus club and the head of the federal prosecutor, Giuseppe Chineappear in front of the Federal court to propose to the judges the agreement they have reached. If as it seems practically obvious the plea bargain will be accepted, Juve will be given a sentence discounted by a third and the pronouncement will be definitive, with no possibility of appeal. In the (very remote) case in which it is rejected, it will go to trial.

In attendance – Unlike the debate that led to the ten penalty points, the hearing of the Federal Court will be held in person. There will be the judges led by the president Carlo Sica, the federal prosecutor’s office and the Juventus lawyers. Journalists will not be admitted.

The plea deal – Officially out of the next one Champions Leaguethe Juventus has decided to close the procedural issue to avoid getting penalized in the next championship. The Juventus club has in fact found a agreement with the FIGC Public Prosecutor’s Office to anticipate the process related to the “salaries” strand which was scheduled on June 15 and accepted a new, reduced, penalty and a fine which, in all likelihood, while not very soft, shouldn’t be dramatic (the regulation provided for a penalty of one to three times the total salaries not paid “regularly”, but if the plea agreement is accepted, the penalty would be reduced by a third, ed. ).

The details of the agreement – They are not yet known, but it is presumable that the new penalty will leave the Juve also out of the Europa League and, perhaps, still in Conferenceso as to possibly discount without too much drama the eventual exclusion from the cups for a year which seems destined by the UEFA investigation.

Towards the end of the case – The fact is that, however it goes, the question should definitely be closed and Juve, as loudly requested by Max Allegri on the sidelines of the match lost against the Milanwill finally understand the total amount of his sentence and especially, pay it all off immediately. On the other hand, the turning point had been in the air since Sunday evening when Calvo had announced that the bianconeri would not have recourse to the Coni Guarantee Board thus accepting the penalty of 10 points suffered for the process capital gains.