Salary of programmers in Germany deficit of workers | Info

The IT sector in Germany is currently in a big deficit due to a shortage of more than 60,000 experts.

In 2022, Germany had the largest ever deficit in the IT sector – as many as 69,924 experts were lacking in this branch of industry, says “DPA”. At the same time, 27,136 IT experts failed to find a job.

The construction of digital infrastructure in all areas of the economy has dictated the need for workers with appropriate education for years, explains “IW”, the Cologne Institute for Economic Research. Since 2015, the German economy has failed to fill all open jobs in the sector.

In the first year of the coronavirus pandemic (2020), the number of unfilled jobs temporarily fell, but already in 2021 it was on the rise again. The authors of the study state that there is a particular lack of experts with a university degree – last year alone there was a shortage of almost 34,000, and eight out of 10 job advertisements do not respond to a person with adequate expertise.

The deficit cannot be filled by fresh graduates, because the number of students enrolled in mathematics, informatics, natural sciences and engineering has fallen, so there will be fewer graduates. The only way out is the import of IT experts, according to IW.

The strategy of retraining and additional training also promises. The average gross salary of an IT specialist in Germany is 64,279 euros – that is, 5,184 euros per month.

