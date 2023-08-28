Salentiana-Udinese / Sottil in the conference: “I expect a level match”

Juventus coach Sottil has a great desire to make a difference. Here are his statements at the press conference before Salernitana

The technician has just had his say at the press conference. Andrea Subtil he can’t wait to forget the championship match against the Old Lady and relaunch this season that didn’t start in the right direction. Let’s not waste any more time and get started right away the statements of the technician born in that of Turin:

“We are no longer interested in the Old Lady, starting today we’re only thinking about the match against Salernitana”. Comment on the week: “We analyzed everything that went wrong in Sunday’s match. The week was approached with the idea of ​​returning to being protagonists right away”. There was no shortage of words on the new arrivals: “I saw the boys eager to show the work done, they understood what they did wrong. The new ones are understanding that in Serie A you can’t afford to lose not even a ball”. Sotttil specified that the team can’t wait to redeem itself. The match against Salernitana could be just perfect to show everyone the team’s qualities. We didn’t just talk about Sunday’s match and above all about the week of work, but also some comments on the eleven that will take the field.

Here’s who’s there and who won’t be there

—

“I want to take until tomorrow morning to field the best 11”. At the moment there are so many doubts, especially after the departure of the center forward Beto. In fact, here are the statements on the new possible starting points: “Lorenzo Lucca gives other things than Isaac Successhe’s a first striker who knows how to attack space”. To date, the Italian center forward seems to be the favorite looking for redemption after a season in the Netherlands. This will certainly be his big opportunity and we’ll see if he actually has the opportunity to exploit it. In closing he added that Masina will not be there, while Domingos Quina will come back Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the incoming transfer market. Here is the new name for the << attack

August 27 – 2.13pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

