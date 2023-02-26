Salernitana e Monza they face each other on the 24th day of Serie A. The hosts line up a 3-4-2-1 with Kastanos and Candreva who will be placed in support of Piatek: Paulo Sousa chooses a mirror form to try to get back to scoring points after a period negative. The Brianzoli respond with Gytkjaer, Pessina and Caprari will instead act on the trocar. Here are the choices of the two technicians:

Salerno (3-4-2-1): Ochoa; Gyomber, Daniliuc, Pirola; Sambia, Coulibaly, Crnigoj, Bradaric; Candreva, Kastanos, Piatek. Available: Fiorillo, Sepe, Mazzocchi, Lovato, Bohinen, Vilhena, Maggiore, Iervolino, Nicolussi Caviglia, Bonazzoli, Botheim, Valencia, Dia. Trainer: Paulo Sousa

Monza (3-4-2-1): Cragno; Izzo, Mari, Caldirola; Ciurria, Machin, Sensi, Carlos Augusto; Caprari, Pessina; Gytkjaer. Available: Di Gregorio, Sorrentino, Donati, Antov, Barberis, Valoti, Carboni, Ranocchia, Colpani, Colombo, Ferraris, D’Alessandro, Vignato, Petagna, Dany Mota. Trainer: Raffaele Palladino