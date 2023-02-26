Home World Salernitana-Monza, the official formations: Candreva in support of Piatek, there is Cragno
World

Salernitana-Monza, the official formations: Candreva in support of Piatek, there is Cragno

by admin
Salernitana-Monza, the official formations: Candreva in support of Piatek, there is Cragno

Salernitana e Monza they face each other on the 24th day of Serie A. The hosts line up a 3-4-2-1 with Kastanos and Candreva who will be placed in support of Piatek: Paulo Sousa chooses a mirror form to try to get back to scoring points after a period negative. The Brianzoli respond with Gytkjaer, Pessina and Caprari will instead act on the trocar. Here are the choices of the two technicians:

Salerno (3-4-2-1): Ochoa; Gyomber, Daniliuc, Pirola; Sambia, Coulibaly, Crnigoj, Bradaric; Candreva, Kastanos, Piatek. Available: Fiorillo, Sepe, Mazzocchi, Lovato, Bohinen, Vilhena, Maggiore, Iervolino, Nicolussi Caviglia, Bonazzoli, Botheim, Valencia, Dia. Trainer: Paulo Sousa

Monza (3-4-2-1): Cragno; Izzo, Mari, Caldirola; Ciurria, Machin, Sensi, Carlos Augusto; Caprari, Pessina; Gytkjaer. Available: Di Gregorio, Sorrentino, Donati, Antov, Barberis, Valoti, Carboni, Ranocchia, Colpani, Colombo, Ferraris, D’Alessandro, Vignato, Petagna, Dany Mota. Trainer: Raffaele Palladino

See also  Marcinelle, almost seventy years later, the exhumation of the nameless victims begins: the battle of an orphan from Molise moves Belgium

You may also like

Thirty-five years on death row

Ukraine, the war in the woods holding back...

The Vespa strip is starting after Tg1, it...

West Bank, two Israelis killed in an attack...

Puro Latino announces news in Madrid and Seville

Višković on the creation of social maps |...

The match between Novak Djokovic and Tomas Mahac...

sea ​​and wind weather forecast for tomorrow, Monday...

the debate between the political forces reopens

Today is the day of the SAG Awards...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy