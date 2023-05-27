Salernitana-Udinese 3-2 | The photo gallery: relive the match in three snapshots

13
The championship match between Paolo Sousa’s Salernitana and Sottil’s Udinese ended just a few moments ago. A race full of emotions and reversals in the face. The double advantage accumulated in the first half by the black and whites is not enough, recovered from the plays of Kastanos and Candreva.
Now all you can do is relive the whole match through snapshots that best collect the key moments of the match. Here is the photo gallery <<
