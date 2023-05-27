Home » Salernitana-Udinese | Nestorovski: “We deserved more. Too many missed goals
World

Salernitana-Udinese | Nestorovski: “We deserved more. Too many missed goals

by admin
Salernitana-Udinese | Nestorovski: “We deserved more. Too many missed goals

The Macedonian striker, author of his second league goal, spoke about this afternoon’s defeat after the match

Ilya Nestorovsky, author of the momentary 2-0 goal, spoke to the microphones of DAZN at the end of Udinese’s 3-2 defeat against Salernitana. The Macedonian forward touched on various topics, including next week’s match against the Old Lady.

“I’m happy with the goal, not for the final result. We deserved much more, we conceded a stupid goal and Salernitana returned to the game. If we had gone into the break 2-0 up, I don’t know how it would have ended.”

We approached the race well, playing good football. In the second half we got in front of goal many times, but we conceded from a free kick and in the end it was Ekong’s goal. It hurts to concede goals in the 97th minute, even more if it comes from an ex”.

We go with the same spirit with which we have faced all the races, even today we did one great match. We have to recover players, I don’t know how many we are left among injured and disqualified. We hope to be at least eleven to face Juventus in the best possible way.” Don’t miss out on all your grades this afternoon. Here are the Salernitana-Udinese report cards <<

27 maggio – 18:26

© breaking latest news

See also  Russia, massacre of soldiers in barracks in Belgorod: Putin's mobilization unleashes ethnic hatred

You may also like

Salernitana-Udinese 3-2 | The photo gallery: relive the...

TRIESTE SCIENCE+FICTION FESTIVAL presents the Poster 2023 and...

Ilon Mask on lack of sleep | Magazine

sentenced to 60 years in prison

The shooter from Vračar was previously known to...

Hundreds of German citizens to be expelled from...

APEC Trade Ministers Meeting Opens in Detroit –...

Found in Egypt tombs and ancient laboratories for...

Novak Djokovic is thinking about the end of...

GP Montecarlo, relive the emotions of qualifying –

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy