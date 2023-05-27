Salernitana-Udinese | Nestorovski: “We deserved more. Too many missed goals

The Macedonian striker, author of his second league goal, spoke about this afternoon’s defeat after the match

Ilya Nestorovsky, author of the momentary 2-0 goal, spoke to the microphones of DAZN at the end of Udinese’s 3-2 defeat against Salernitana. The Macedonian forward touched on various topics, including next week’s match against the Old Lady.

“I’m happy with the goal, not for the final result. We deserved much more, we conceded a stupid goal and Salernitana returned to the game. If we had gone into the break 2-0 up, I don’t know how it would have ended.”

“We approached the race well, playing good football. In the second half we got in front of goal many times, but we conceded from a free kick and in the end it was Ekong’s goal. It hurts to concede goals in the 97th minute, even more if it comes from an ex”.

"We go with the same spirit with which we have faced all the races, even today we did one great match. We have to recover players, I don't know how many we are left among injured and disqualified. We hope to be at least eleven to face Juventus in the best possible way."

