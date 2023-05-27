Salernitana-Udinese / Samardzic: “Market market? I’m not interested in the rumors”

Here are the statements of the Serbian midfielder a few minutes before the kick-off of today’s match between Udinese and Salernitana

A few minutes from the kick-off of today’s match he had his say the Serbian champion Lazar Samardzic. Here are his statements in view of the next championship match which will start at 3pm sharp against Paulo Sousa’s Salernitana. A challenge that is not easy and in which it will be necessary to give everything to be able to return to Friuli Venezia Giulia with the final three points. A victory that not only serves to climb the final standings, but also to give meaning to this two-faced season. Let’s not waste any more time and start immediately with the statements of the midfielder born and raised in Germany. Here are the words of Lazar Samardzic to the DAZN television station.

“We always want to winincluding today. With three points today, facing Juve next week will be easier”. The team’s ideas are very clear and despite the various absences they have only one goal: victory. It will not be easy to be able to win the three points against this Salernitana who is experiencing a truly remarkable form. The goal, however, remains to do the maximum with a team that after a great start is really suffering in recent months. The interview didn’t end here, let’s go and read the second part.

Point to the future — There were also some market statement given that Lazar is at the center of the wishes of several teams in our league. "Market? Now I'm not interested in the voices: I'm a Udinese player and I like being here". Lazar shuts down any voice that could lead him away from the Juventus club, at the moment there is still in his head the maturation process that began just almost two years ago with the Friuli team Venezia Giulia Staying focused on the match, you can't miss all the latest on the formations and twenty-two that will take the field from the first minute. Here are the official Salernitana-Udinese

