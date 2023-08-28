Salernitana-Udinese | The official formations: Lucca owner, ok Samardzic

The two technicians have formalized the twenty-two who will take part in the second day of the championship. Only one ballot for Sottil

The second round of the championship is upon us and in less than an hour there will be the kick-off that will kick off the away zebrette season. After the heavy defeat against the Old Lady, Udinese wants to give a sign of recovery. It promises to be a very interesting challenge, against a Salernitana capable of snatching a point from the Olimpico in the first outing. A very important test also to know the current level of fitness of the bianconeri. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s see immediately what they will be official formations for tonight’s challenge.

Salerno (3-4-2-1); Ochoa; Lovato, Gyomber, Pearl; Chestnuts, L. Coulibaly, Bohinen, Mazzochi; Botheim, Candreva; Dia.

Udinese (3-5-2): Silvestri; Perez, Bijol, Kabasele; Ferreira, Samardzic, Wallace, Lovric, Kamara; Thauvin, Lucca.

Subtle’s choices

—

Very titular training for Udinese by Andrea Sottil who has to give up only a crushed Masina, in addition to long-term patients Deulofeu, Ebosse and Ehizibue. The formation chosen by the coach, however, does not offer any surprises except for the ballot in the left lane. Today the duel is won by the French Kamara to the detriment of Zemura. The tandem was in attack for the first time from the first minute Thauvin/Lucca. Back to midfield Samardzic in place of the Spanish Zarraga.

