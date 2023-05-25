Salernitana-Udinese / The referee chosen for Saturday’s match is official

Udinese prepares at the next championship match. This Saturday we will play against Salernitana who have been doing really well in the last few weeks. We will need the complete team and above all willing to give everything to be able to bring home the final three points. In the last few hours the match director was announced who will lead the two teams for the ninety minutes plus possible recovery. The referee of the match will be Niccolo Baroni of the Florence section. The assistants will be Marchi and Vigile. Fourth man Cosso. At the Var by Martin, his assistant Muto. Once again Baroni in the path of the Juventus team, given that just two weeks ago he directed the Udinese match that led to Sampdoria’s relegation. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the market. The choice of the future of Ilja Nestorovski <<