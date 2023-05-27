Salernitana-Udinese | The top and the flop: Pereyra surgical, Arslan disaster

Udinese comes out defeated from the match with the grenades. Here are the top and the flop of this challenge that characterized the Friulian afternoon

Udinese comes out defeated from Arechi and continues their streak of consecutive away defeats. Today Salernitana managed to make the most of the oversights of the Bianconeri’s defensive phase, once again too bland. The bianconeri now have to reorganize their ideas and above all hope to close the season in the best possible way in the match against Juve. With these performances, Coach Andrea Sottil’s team will be able to aspire to nothing more than the current position in the standings. Let’s not waste any more time and go see the top and the flop of this match.

TOP | When he’s in this physical condition it’s hard to limit him. Captain Pereyra, also moved to the wing today, was the protagonist of a stubborn and quality match. Just he is the architect of both actions of the goals. In the first half he puts in a great cross in the middle which then (after a touch of the hand) turns into a golden ball for Lovric. In the second, however, it is directly the Argentine who puts Nesto on goal who scores the 0-2 goal.

The Flop — FLOP | The worst today was without a doubt Arslan. He came on in place of Florian Thauvin and devoured the Juventus winning goal a meter from the goal. A few steps away he manages to shoot a couple of meters high. A red pencil error that costs the three points. Don't miss out on all your grades this afternoon. Here are the Salernitana-Udinese report cards <<

