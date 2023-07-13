Sales and fast fashion: what is the real price of low-cost fashion? – Be sensitive to your environment

Poorly paid workers, reduced to silence and far from the eyes of consumers, the workshops of fast fashion or otherwise fast and low-cost fashion recall working conditions worthy of the era of slavery. While the sales are in full swing, through the ecological, social and human lens, let’s dive into the universe of the impacts of our clothes.

© Iwaria

Because of their rate of consumption, which is the basis of current global warming, the seniors of the boomer generation have long been lambasted by Generation Z, and rightly so. But dogs don’t make cats and eating habits are hard to change. These same young people today support a model of consumption that contributes just as much to polluting the planet. They run the fast fashion machine full time.

It is a branch of the fashion industry which is characterized by the mass sale/purchase of designer clothes at a lower cost. When we know today the importance of clothing style among young people, we can very quickly suspect what comes out of it. The idea of ​​fast fashion is that everyone can wear valuable outfits but pay less than the normal price. But how is this possible? Where does this tendency to run towards new, less expensive and, it seems, quality products come from? Who pays the difference of these cheaper products?

Fast fashion: Gen Z’s indulgence

The Béatrice who is an activist on social networks has nothing to do with the Béatrice dependent on fast food and addicted to shopping in real life. However, this appetite for shopping maintains fast fashion, this new counterpart of fashion which sells less expensive and in quantity clothes with a very limited useful life.

Demonstration of Extinction Rebellion during a fashion event on September 29, 2020 ©infolibertaire

One of the characteristics of these garments is that they lose their luster after the first wash. It’s a bit like in those fast-foods that young people love, where the dishes must be eaten immediately at the risk of no longer being consumable once cooled. Shopping and fast food are thus an integral part of the lifestyle of young people. A youth that is said to be mostly sensitive to ecological issues.

Young people maintain, often without knowing it and without wanting it, the society of fast consumption. As soon as the new phone model is released, the one released less than a year ago, tendently becomes obsolete. In France, the whole month of July 2023 is dedicated to the summer sales this year. It’s the other legendary fast fashion event next to Black Friday. Periods when all that matters is to buy cheaper. All these purchases are also motivated by social networks.

Subject to the diktats of social networks and stimulation by sales, young people want to be always up to date. Posting photos with the same clothes can tarnish the image. It is therefore necessary to constantly renew, to avoid wearing the same garment several times so as not to appear outdated. To respond to this way of life, either we have enough financial means, or we watch for reductions without asking questions. Besides, there are reductions almost every month. But what is the business model behind these big brands that sell everything for less? How are the little hands who make our clothes less expensive paid?

An economic system that hides working conditions

In November 1999, Seattle hosted a WTO summit which would radically impact the way we consume. During this summit, the WTO consecrated a new form of economy that will mean that we will no longer see those who suffer to feed the overconsumption industry that was to follow.

A clothing workshop in Bangladesh, supplying major clothing brands around the world.

Several factories will subsequently be closed in developed countries to be relocated to the Third World. Of the protesters avant-garde, then gathered around this summit to denounce the deleterious effects of this form of globalization. They had been violently repulsed.

More than 20 years later, the consequences are there: products are manufactured in unimaginable conditions at the other end of the world and exhibited in brand stores in megalopolises. In addition to polluting the atmosphere by transporting these goods, this economy hides working conditions.

Consumers who go to the shops suspect very little of the hands that were used to make these clothes because the manufacturing plants are far away and do not make the headlines of advertising programs. Advertising campaigns rather highlight sales and fashion accessible to all. That said, who ultimately pays the difference? What is it really costing the planet?

The true price of low-cost fashion

In this 21st century, the true price of products is of little importance. The consumer is programmed to seek the lowest price, to the detriment of the price which fairly remunerates the work of the producer. Yet all these clothes mass-produced and discardedused only once or twice, are obtained from limited natural resources and require for their manufacture a pressure on increasingly rare and precious resources such as water.

And tee-shirt made of cotton 250g can mobilize 2500 liters of water. As a reminder, more than three out of ten people in the world, i.e. more than 2 billion human beings, still do not have access to drinking water according to l’ON and it is in Africa that most of the people drinking water from unprotected sources are found, which represents a major obstacle to development. Also, polyester, an essential material in the fast fashion industry, requires the extraction of oil, thus amplifying global warming and the degradation of ecosystems.

Moreover, the human consequences of fast fashion can be tragic. Around 1,135 workers tragically perished in 2013, in the collapse of Rana Plaza, a industrial textile, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. This factory, which did not respect construction standards in this area, presented a risk of collapse due to its cracked walls and the piling up of weaving machines within it. On April 24, 2013, without considering the protests of the employees against these working conditions, the management of the Rana Plaza brought in the employees to continue working there in order to honor the orders of the fashion industry a little scattered throughout the world. But it was the straw that broke the camel’s back: the building collapsed on the employees after the machines were started. The walls of the building did not resist this time to the vibrations of the machines.

Collapse of a clothing workshop for major brands in Bangladesh: thousands of lives lost ©MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP

Fast fashion has also revolutionized home delivery services. A product can be ordered online today and delivered tomorrow. Most often, under certain conditions, delivery is free. But what is free when deliveries represent a non-negligible share of greenhouse gases from transport and when people work non-stop? According ADEME, clothes and shoes represent up to 4 billion tons of CO2. The faster the delivery, the greater the ecological impact because the vehicle will be almost destined for a small number of parcels. The deliverers work all the time under pressure, following our online clicks and the companies that hire them do not take responsibility for it most of the time.

The consequences of fast fashion do not stop there. Waste that it engenders are also sent to the other side of the world and pollute the environment of the populations who have asked nothing of it. This is how fast fashion is gradually transforming in Africa, the Ghanaian capital Accra, in one garbage can urban. It dumps 160 tons of textile waste there every day. However, sub-Saharan Africa is already struggling to manage its own household waste.

Alternatives, but above all an internal examination to be done

Faced with this problematic picture, several “eco-responsible” brands are emerging. The latter highlight the opposite of the fast fashionthat is to say, the slow fashion. Recycled, second-hand, more sustainable clothing lines are increasingly taking up space. But if the principle remains the same, that is to say to buy, not because we lack some but to look good and be fashionable, the harmful impact is still significant. An internal examination should therefore lead us to ask ourselves the question of the usefulness of the act of purchase. This would prevent impulse buying and save many lives on the other side of the world.

The link between our wallet and working conditions should be more transparent, colorful and visible to everyone. It is vital today to demand it as a customer. Because several studies show that the only mentions “fair”, “committed” or “organic” are no longer enough to guarantee production conditions that respect the planet.

“All is not green in organic. » Title of an issue of Le Canard Enchainé in 2019

It is for all these reasons that the attitude of the consumer must be replaced by that of the consum’actor. The consum’actor is minimalist, does not buy all the time nor under the impulse of advertising, even less to avoid being seen wearing the same outfit twice, but because it is necessary.

Young people would benefit from doing, before each purchase, this internal work that precedes any reasoned decision-making without cognitive bias. The lives of vulnerable humans depend on it on the other side of the planet.

Yves-Landry Kouame

