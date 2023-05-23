Sales of Bud Light beer plummeted due to a boycott by the American right

In the last week of April, the US multinational company active in the production of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages Anheuser-Busch InBev recorded a drastic drop in sales of Bud Light, a rather light beer which is very sold in the United States. Compared to the same week in 2022, the company sold 23 percent less. Another beer brand from the same company, Budweiser, sold 11 percent fewer beers. Other brands of the same company recorded smaller, but still significant losses.

In all these cases, it was no coincidence: the drops are the direct consequence of a boycott incited by various US right-wing figures against Bud Light, after the brand collaborated with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney for its own commercial .

On April 1, Mulvaney, who gained 1.8 million Instagram followers and 10.8 million TikTok followers through content following her gender transition journey, had posted a video in which he drank a Bud Light and wished everyone good luck for March Madness, the final phase of the NCAA college basketball tournament. Dressed as Holly Golightly from the movie Breakfast at Tiffany’sMulvaney also showed that Bud Light had given her a one-off, not for sale, version of a can with his face drawn on it.

The ad was part of a larger advertising campaign with which Bud Light is trying to attract a new market segment – ​​women, young people and LGBTQ+ people – as men, historically the most intense beer consumers, begin according to some analyses, to prefer craft beers or more alcoholic beverages. But the marketing campaign was received very negatively among US conservatives, who interpreted it as too clear a position in favor of transgender people, currently among the main targets of American right-wing propaganda regarding the so-called culture”, i.e. the highly polarized ideological and political clashes which for years have affected the United States, the Anglo-Saxon world and to a lesser extent the entire West and concern, among other things, the rights of so-called minorities.

Far-right columnist Ben Shapiro, very active and followed on social media, had complained about the collaboration with Mulvaney saying that “our culture has now decided that men are women and women are men and you must be forced to consume products that they say this thing», while the musician Kid Rock had published a video in which he shot some cases of Bud Light. The Republican deputy Marjorie Taylor Greene had instead published a photo with cases of Coors Light – the main competitor of Bud Light – writing that “she wanted to buy the king of beers, but unfortunately she decided to change gender and become the queen of beers” . And country singer Travis Tritt has announced that Anheuser-Busch-branded products will no longer be sold on his tour.

A few weeks later, in May, former President Donald Trump commented on the news of the decline in sales of Bud Light saying that “it’s time to beat the radical left at its own game. Money talks, Anheuser-Busch now knows.” The company also received threats, including a series of emails announcing that bombs had been planted at various of its locations.

For its part, the company released a rather generic statement on April 14 in which CEO Brendan Whitworth said he wanted to ensure that “every consumer feels proud of the beer we produce”. “We have thousands of partners, millions of fans, and a proud history of supporting our communities, from military to paramedics, sports fans to hard working Americans everywhere. We never intended to participate in a discussion that divides people. Our job is to bring people together over a beer.”

However, the statement was widely criticized. From the right because he claimed, albeit tepidly, the advertising campaign; from the left because he did not explicitly defend the trans community and indeed said he did not want to enter into political speeches; by marketing experts because he arrived very late, and in an attempt not to displease anyone he made the situation worse. The Wall Street Journal he defined the whole affair “a textbook case on how not to handle a controversy concerning the culture wars”.

The fact that the current boycott of Bud Light and, by implication, various other products of the company has nevertheless achieved significant results, actually affecting sales, is rather unusual. In recent years, the US right had announced boycotts of many other popular brands, from M&M’s candies to Frito Lay potato chips, without making much impact. Even boycotts promoted by the left rarely get big results: a recent example is the much-discussed one against the Harry Potter video game Hogwarts Legacyanimated by widespread hostility and accusations of transphobia towards the author JK Rowling, which however was one of the best-selling titles of 2023.

It’s too early to tell if the decline in the number of Bud Light and Budweiser sales will continue or if the boycott will lessen in intensity until its effects wear off. However, there were consequences within the company: Anheuser-Busch removed from their positions two of the people who had worked on the collaboration with Mulvaney, the head of the marketing department of Bud Light Alissa Heinerscheid (the first woman to hold the position in the company’s history) and his line manager, Daniel Blake. In March, Heinerscheid said she had been given a very clear task: “They told me ‘this brand has been in decline for a long time, and if we don’t attract young consumers it won’t have a future'”.

«[Le grandi aziende produttrici di birra] they’re particularly difficult to grow any further: Bud Light sales have been declining for years. It has long since passed its peak, and it won’t be the best-selling beer in the country for long.” told to Vox Dave Infante, journalist specializing in the alcoholic beverages sector. «[Collaborando con Mulvaney] they were looking for a way to align their values ​​with those of a segment of consumers from whom they hope to gain some loyalty.

In an article on the controversy, the journalist Emily Stewart also pointed out that Anheuser-Busch had been heavily criticized by LGBTQ+ associations in the past: in fact, the company regularly donates to the campaigns of Republican politicians who have strong homophobic and transphobic positions, in a context in which 25 states in the last two years are trying to introduce laws aimed at severely limiting the freedoms of trans people. For example, in 2021 one of the world‘s most famous gay bars, New York’s Stonewall Inn, stopped selling Anheuser-Busch beers in protest.

From a global point of view, the boycott does not actually put the company in difficulty: Anheuser-Busch owns dozens of brands, including Stella Artois, Hoegaarden and Corona. The company is worth over 100 billion euros, and its share price has fallen slightly in connection with the debate, but is expected to rise again. “It is a very diversified and globalized company, beyond the US market and this single brand: systematically and sustained boycotts to get them to withdraw their support for trans people or whatever you think the collaboration with Mulvaney means would require a ‘tremendous amount of coordination and discipline that, frankly, the right has not shown to possess,’ says Infante. “There will be fluctuations, but if the company were to backtrack it would not be because it has lost money, but because it does not believe in it enough”.