Sales of Private Companies in Cuba Triple in the First Half of 2023, but Still Account for Only 4% of Total Sales

Sales of small and medium-sized private companies in Cuba have tripled in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period last year, according to a report by the National Office of Statistics and Information (Onei) released on Friday. However, despite this growth, these entities only accounted for just over 4% of the total sales of goods and services in the country, with the rest being dominated by state entities.

The report, titled “Sale of retail goods and services. January-June 2023,” reveals that a total of 132,575 million Cuban pesos (equivalent to $5,524 million USD at the official exchange rate) worth of goods and services were sold on the island during the first half of the year. This represents a 26% increase compared to the same period in the previous year.

Out of the total, the state sector contributed 127,135 million pesos or 95.90%, while the private sector accounted for 5,439 million pesos or 4.10%. The sales of goods reached 57,599 million pesos, showing a 14.4% increase, while service sales rose by 23.7% to 45,700 million pesos. Notably, sales in the gastronomy sector skyrocketed by 63.5% to 29,275 million pesos.

Although state companies remain a priority for the Cuban government and recorded a 22.9% increase in sales, private micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) experienced a significant 206.8% increase in turnover, partly due to the recent approval of hundreds of new businesses.

The Onei statistics highlight the remarkable performance of gastronomic services, with state-owned establishments experiencing a 51.6% increase in sales and non-state entities observing an impressive surge of 615.8%.

Gastronomy accounted for nearly half (49.69%) of the turnover of non-state MSMEs, compared to its 20.90% share in the public sector. Overall, it represents just over 22% of the total turnover. In the state sector, retail trade holds the largest share (43.45%), followed by services (34.47%), and gastronomy (22.08%). Conversely, in the non-state sector, gastronomy accounts for 49.69% of sales, while retail trade represents 45.06%, and services such as basic supplies, communications, and transportation only make up 5.25% due to regulation by the state.

The emergence of private MSMEs in Cuba in the fall of 2021 after a 55-year ban has been a subject of controversy. While some applaud these businesses for alleviating the severe shortage of basic products in the country and signaling the beginning of economic opening, critics attribute them to the surging inflation and argue that they are controlled by the political and military elite, thus lacking real change.

Regardless of the perspectives, the booming sales of private companies in Cuba demonstrate their potential and impact on the country’s economy.

