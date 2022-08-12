Listen to the audio version of the article

Writer Salman Rushdie, 75, was assaulted and stabbed in a New York state location where he was attending an event. His health conditions are unclear. New York state police report that Rushdie was stabbed in the neck, but still managed to get up on his own from the stage at the Chautauqua Institution after the assault, according to the online Independent. The writer was flown to the hospital by helicopter. A photo taken immediately after the assault shows a security officer with his hands on Rushdie’s chest while another holds his legs raised in the air.

The author who rose to world fame in the 1980s with the book Satanic Verses, had suffered a “death sentence” by the religious authorities of Iran and has lived under constant threat since that time.

An Associated Press reporter saw a man storm the stage of the Chautauqua Institution and violently assault Salman Rushdie, who was due to give a lecture shortly thereafter. The perpetrator fell to the ground and the assailant was stopped by the police.

Frame from a video posted on Twitter showing writer Salman Rushdie being assaulted in New York while giving a lecture, August 12, 2022. (NPK) TWITTER / CHARLES SAVENOR

Immediately after being attacked, the writer Salman Rushdie was rescued by the people present who raised his legs high. Hundreds of people attended the event to attend the writer’s lecture as part of a literary festival. All were evacuated immediately after the attack.

Rushdie’s book has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims regard it as blasphemous. A year later, the late Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death. Supreme leader Ali Khamenei renewed the fatwa in 2017, and in 2019 via Twitter.