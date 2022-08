New York – He lived for decades under protection, under a false name, hiding from Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini’s fatwa. Salman Rushdie was stabbed multiple times by a man who took the stage as the 75-year-old writer was introduced at an event held in Chautauqua, north of New York. It was about 10.45 when Rushdie had just got up from his chair to go to the microphone and begin his speech at the literary festival organized by the Chautauqua Institution.