Home World Salman Rushdie, Iran: “We categorically deny having anything to do with his attacker”
World

Salman Rushdie, Iran: “We categorically deny having anything to do with his attacker”

by admin
Salman Rushdie, Iran: “We categorically deny having anything to do with his attacker”

Iran has “categorically” denied any connection with the young man who last week stabbed the writer Salman Rushdie, author of the “Satanic Verses”, a work for which in 1989 a fatwa was declared against him by the Supreme Guide Iranian Khomeini.

Salman Rushdie attacked on stage, the writer attacked during an event in New York

news/salman_rushdie_liran_smentiamo_categoricamente_di_avere_a_che_fare_con_il_suo_aggressore-6387428/&el=player_ex_6159593″>

“We categorically deny” any connection and “no one has the right to accuse the Islamic Republic,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani. Rushdie was stabbed last Friday by 24-year-old Hadi Matar, a young man from New Jersey of Lebanese descent, as he was preparing to speak at a conference in the US. Seriously injured, he was operated on and the family made it known that he was now disconnected from the fan: “The recovery has begun” but “it will be long”.

Salman Rushdie disconnected from the fan, can now speak. The attacker in court pleads “not guilty”

See also  Christmas with Omicron: this is how European countries try to protect themselves

You may also like

China Luxury Bo Luxury Exhibition Center launches Douyin...

China announces new exercises after the arrival of...

Foreign media: At least 41 dead, 14 injured...

Iran denies any involvement with the Rushdie bombing

Anas Haqqani on Taliban rule for a year...

Ukraine, latest news. Kiev: 22,000 Russian attacks on...

Gathering Civil Forces to Promote Global Development (Sharing...

[News]5 US congressmen arrive in Taiwan to discuss...

Taiwan: China patrol area with 22 aircraft and...

The global heat is scorching, and inflation adds...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy