These are hours of apprehension over the condition of Salman Rushdie who, after being stabbed three times in the neck and four times in the abdomen during a literary festival in New York State, is still hospitalized in serious condition and risks losing his right eye.

Last night, however, the writer was disconnected from the fan and is able to speak, but conditions are still critical.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor believes that the attack was a “targeted and premeditated” act. The attacker had arrived a day before the event and had presented himself with a fake ID. County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said this, explaining why investigators believe the attack on the writer was “targeted and premeditated”. The prosecutor did not specify it but it is likely that the fake document is the driving license that was found on Hadi Matar in the name of a Hezbollah ‘martyr’. The attacker’s public attorney, Nathaniel Barone, complained to the prosecutor that the client was left handcuffed in a police station for too long before being brought before a judge. “He is entitled to the presumption of innocence,” the lawyer said, according to the Associated Press. The judge ordered Matar to be arrested without bail.

Meanwhile, controversy is mounting about the lack of protection for a man, Rushdie, who has lived for over 30 years under the threat of Islamic extremism. The White House has condemned the “horrific attack” on American soil and has made it known that it prays for him.