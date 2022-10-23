Home World “Salman Rushdie will survive but he has lost an eye and the use of a hand,” reveals his agent
"Salman Rushdie will survive but he has lost an eye and the use of a hand," reveals his agent

“Salman Rushdie will survive but he has lost an eye and the use of a hand,” reveals his agent

NEW YORK – Salman Rushdie he will survive the attack suffered on 12 August, but has lost sight in one eye and the use of one hand. To reveal it is his agent Andrew Wyliein an interview with the Spanish newspaper The country during the Frankfurt Book Fair.

The author of the “Satanic Verses” was stabbed last August 12 by the twenty-four year old Hadi Mataras he took the stage of the Chautauqua Institution for a talk on artistic freedom.

