The 14th edition of the Salone del Camper in Parma is approaching, the most important sector fair in Italy, second in Europe. The “kermesse” will take place from 9 to 17 September 2023, on a total area of ​​100,000 square meters

There are still five months to go before the traditional appointment. While waiting for Fiera di Parma to “warm up the engines”, reasoning with the numbers we can highlight that in the first three months of 2023 outdoor holiday bookings grew by 10-15 percent. All the most important brands in the sector, both Italian and international, have already been confirmed at the Salone del Camper.