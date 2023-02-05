Announcement this week

Salt’s network coverage in Switzerland is approaching 100%, thanks to continued heavy investments in the mobile network infrastructure. Having surpassed 99.7% early last year and 99.8% in fall 2022, this is an important milestone for the company on its path to a great network.

As of February 2, 2023, all Salt customers in Switzerland are served with one 99.9% network coverage from 3G, 4G or 5G. This allows the Swiss population to use Salt’s products anytime and anywhere in Switzerland, taking advantage of internet speeds of up to 750 Mbit/s. “Salt’s 99.9% network coverage is another important milestone to position Salt as a provider of high-quality broadband and mobile telephony with the most attractive prices for private and corporate customers,” said Pascal Grieder, Salt CEO.

The TV spot

Salt is also leveraging network coverage through a major national campaign that launched on January 30, 2023 and will run for three weeks.

Under the slogan “Almost too good“, the campaign is visible on many television networks, radio and online media. “The aim of this extensive campaign is to show both private and corporate customers that there are no limits to Salt’s network coverage in Switzerland and that Salt can offer everyone a product that suits their individual needs”Grieder explained.

Salt is constantly improving and optimizing its services and products to offer first-rate quality at competitive prices. This is also confirmed by the excellent results of the latest Connect Mobilfunk test.

This prestigious test analyzes, among other things, network coverage, data transmission and voice quality. With a score of 945 out of a maximum of 1000, Salt again achieved the “very good” rating and increased its result by 100 points in five years, while the results of the competitors decreased.